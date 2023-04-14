AE Wealth Management LLC Has $21.82 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,528 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $21,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,654,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,345,000 after buying an additional 168,175 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,307,000 after acquiring an additional 43,016 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,753,000 after purchasing an additional 103,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,840,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,698,000 after purchasing an additional 70,646 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PRU opened at $84.87 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $122.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.08 and a 200 day moving average of $97.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.58.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

