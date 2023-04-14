AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,502 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,502 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $22,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILTB. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

ILTB stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.54 and a one year high of $60.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.96.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

