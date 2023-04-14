Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.92.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $147.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.44. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 27.19%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

