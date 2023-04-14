Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Position Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,214,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.37% of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF worth $22,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIV. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 144,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 1,602.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56. Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The firm has a market cap of $632.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02.

About Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

