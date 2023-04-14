Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 162.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 892,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 552,911 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $24,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 125,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 432.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 368,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 299,429 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.6% in the third quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 217,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading

