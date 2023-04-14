AE Wealth Management LLC Has $25.21 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Get Rating) by 107.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,348 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $25,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POCT. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,298,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,673,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,126,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,133,000 after purchasing an additional 207,040 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 987.6% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 159,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 145,006 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 229,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 98,051 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.9 %

BATS:POCT opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $506.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.