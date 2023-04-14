Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 89 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Amundi raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 88.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 632,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,698,000 after acquiring an additional 296,454 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after acquiring an additional 278,124 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,757,000 after acquiring an additional 262,314 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 241.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 293,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,935,000 after acquiring an additional 207,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 122.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,924,000 after purchasing an additional 176,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $142.41 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

