AE Wealth Management LLC Has $24.54 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,088 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,201,000 after buying an additional 95,098 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,124,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,483,000 after purchasing an additional 161,958 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $249.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.21. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

