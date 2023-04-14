AE Wealth Management LLC Has $27.43 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 384,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,419 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $27,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Southern by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Southern by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $72.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.18 and its 200 day moving average is $67.54. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

