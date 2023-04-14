AE Wealth Management LLC Has $25.07 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $25,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $205.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.90.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $145.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.22 and a 200 day moving average of $141.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.