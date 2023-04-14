Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,892,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after acquiring an additional 220,704 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS ICVT opened at $72.52 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average is $71.33.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

