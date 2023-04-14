4,187 Shares in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,773,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,391,000 after acquiring an additional 730,931 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,195,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,819,000 after acquiring an additional 466,002 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,153,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,014,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $76.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.95. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $69.75 and a 12-month high of $115.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.23. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 95.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

