1,838 Shares in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NICE by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NICE by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

NICE Stock Performance

NASDAQ NICE opened at $228.94 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $164.65 and a 1 year high of $235.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $568.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.45 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.38.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

