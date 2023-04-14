5,000 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after buying an additional 312,595 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Lennar by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 472,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,191,000 after buying an additional 157,420 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 320,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after buying an additional 149,547 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Lennar by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 265,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,577,000 after buying an additional 142,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 4,363.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 114,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after buying an additional 112,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lennar Trading Down 1.5 %

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEN opened at $103.84 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $109.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.08 and a 200 day moving average of $91.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.