3,500 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 30.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $446,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,172 shares in the company, valued at $25,161,299.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $106,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 208,288 shares in the company, valued at $24,994,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $446,516.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,161,299.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,010 shares of company stock worth $4,612,191. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

ARW stock opened at $119.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $134.56.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Further Reading

