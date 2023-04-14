DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 6,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DocuSign Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $55.68 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $104.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.30.
In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $220,248.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 296,005 shares of company stock worth $16,810,645. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
