Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,387,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,756,000 after buying an additional 219,057 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,943,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,521,000 after acquiring an additional 282,909 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,517,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,823,000 after acquiring an additional 126,684 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,408,000 after acquiring an additional 200,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,905,000 after acquiring an additional 16,624 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

IWB stock opened at $227.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $248.99.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

