Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 511.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $52.50 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

