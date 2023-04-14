5,710 Shares in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,710 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $62.44 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $86.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day moving average is $71.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 39.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.8125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.55.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

