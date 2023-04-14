Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $396,000 Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 728,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,310,000 after acquiring an additional 512,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,590,000 after acquiring an additional 419,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,641,000 after acquiring an additional 368,866 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,700,000 after acquiring an additional 234,639 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CFR opened at $104.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.75 and a 1 year high of $160.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $529.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFR. Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,989.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CEO Phillip D. Green bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at $12,228,964.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $75,796.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,989.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,789,751. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Featured Stories

