Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 310.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 63,032 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 115.5% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,392,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JEPI opened at $54.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.25. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $62.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

