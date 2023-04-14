Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Chico’s FAS in a research note issued on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chico’s FAS’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $5.22 on Friday. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $524.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.00 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 109.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.

