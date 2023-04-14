Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $701,000 Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,249 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,012,000 after acquiring an additional 402,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,837,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,211,000 after purchasing an additional 96,510 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,172,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,061,000 after purchasing an additional 108,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,155 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $69.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.