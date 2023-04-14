Community Bank N.A. Has $65,000 Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after purchasing an additional 30,176 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 103.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,695 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Grid alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.63) to GBX 1,070 ($13.25) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.98) to GBX 1,100 ($13.62) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,106.67.

National Grid Stock Performance

National Grid Profile

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $72.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average of $60.81. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

(Get Rating)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.