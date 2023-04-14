Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 81 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,302 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 8.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 66,919 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.59.

Shares of BA stock opened at $213.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 444.42 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.31.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

