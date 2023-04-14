Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,574 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,574 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $46.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.50. The company has a market cap of $111.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.84.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

