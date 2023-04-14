Community Bank N.A. Trims Stock Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in BioNTech by 39,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of BNTX opened at $129.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.12 and a 200 day moving average of $144.32. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $188.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.04 by $1.22. BioNTech had a return on equity of 53.36% and a net margin of 54.61%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BNTX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $260.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on BioNTech from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

About BioNTech

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.