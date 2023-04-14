Community Bank N.A. Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Progressive Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $151.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.44. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.72 and a fifty-two week high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

