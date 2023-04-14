BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stock Position Lifted by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 176.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in BCE were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,619,000 after acquiring an additional 496,949 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in BCE by 13.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,224,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,271 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in BCE by 31.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,302,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,568,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,532,000 after acquiring an additional 112,185 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE opened at $48.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.60.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.713 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 121.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.53.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

