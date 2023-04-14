Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 407 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $64.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.25.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

