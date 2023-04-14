Community Bank N.A. Has $50,000 Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average of $48.07. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $57.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Stericycle had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SRCL. StockNews.com raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

About Stericycle

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.