Core Alternative Capital Invests $36,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,075,000 after purchasing an additional 142,535 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,538,000 after purchasing an additional 92,467 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $415.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.46. The company has a market cap of $312.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $451.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

