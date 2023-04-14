Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 495,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 148,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $74.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average is $71.53.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

