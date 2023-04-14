Community Bank N.A. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,583,062 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,528,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,286,000 after buying an additional 332,609 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,061,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,204,000 after buying an additional 18,747 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 601,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,170,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 542,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,996,000 after buying an additional 16,315 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $227.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $251.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.33.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

