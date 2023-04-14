WestEnd Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 205.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,852 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $415.27 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $451.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $404.21 and a 200 day moving average of $393.46. The firm has a market cap of $312.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

