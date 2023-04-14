Community Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

MDT stock opened at $81.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

