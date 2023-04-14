iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Riverstone Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Riverstone Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,566 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 12.1% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $415.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $312.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $404.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $451.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

