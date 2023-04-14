Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $195.90 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $130.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.30.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. HSBC raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.69.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

