Bell Bank Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $415.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $404.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $451.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

