WFA of San Diego LLC Invests $27,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $833,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.68. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

