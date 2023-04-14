The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Wafra Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 224,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,474,000 after acquiring an additional 155,954 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 115,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.70.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $121.41 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.49 and a 1 year high of $183.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.39. The firm has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.