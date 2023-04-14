Graypoint LLC Purchases 170 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. UBS Group started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.89.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $105.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Stories

