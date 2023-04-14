iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB opened at $104.92 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.45 and a 12-month high of $105.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.97.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

