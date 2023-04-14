First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $65.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $86.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.91.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

