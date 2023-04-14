Graypoint LLC Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Graypoint LLC lessened its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,699 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. United Bank raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PANW. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.92.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $197.87 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.36 and its 200 day moving average is $166.21. The company has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2,698.35, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,241,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,293,879.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total transaction of $6,739,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,241,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,293,879.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,580 shares of company stock worth $33,641,330 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

