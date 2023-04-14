Graypoint LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,077.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 82,055 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 71,447 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,149,000 after buying an additional 43,079 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

VOOG stock opened at $233.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $199.36 and a 12 month high of $266.51.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

