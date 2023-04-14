WFA of San Diego LLC Buys Shares of 2,500 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.1 %

ET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

ET opened at $12.76 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Further Reading

