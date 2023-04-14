WFA of San Diego LLC Acquires New Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.79, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on PECO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

