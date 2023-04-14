Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,058 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,484,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,914,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.4 %

GILD stock opened at $83.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.61. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

