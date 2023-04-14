WFA of San Diego LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.6% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $66.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.64. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $72.88.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

